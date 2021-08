Also available on the nbc app

Alicia Silverstone dishes all the details on her "Clueless" reunion with Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Breckin Meyer. She admits that the guys teased her about forgetting a few things while filming the iconic '90s film, but ultimately she had "the best time" catching up with her co-stars. She also dishes on her upcoming films "SHTF" and "The Baby-Sitters Club 2." Tune in for more with Alicia Silverstone.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson