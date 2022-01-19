Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Alana Haim Got 'Licorice Pizza' Script After Filming 'Summer Girl' Video With Paul Thomas Anderson

Alana Haim and Kelly are big fans of each other, and freak out meeting each other for the first time. Alana reveals she fell in love with movies because of the Universal Studio backlot tour, and her dream growing up was to be a tour guide. She also dishes on Haim letting Paul Thomas Anderson into their music studio for the first time, and how she received the script for "Licorice Pizza" right after filming the "Summer Girl" music video with PTA.

