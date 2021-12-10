Main Content

'AGT' San Diego Homeless Choir Founder On The Healing Power Of Music

Steph Johnson co-founded San Diego's Voices of Our City Choir in 2016 after working with homeless people in her community and discovering many of them were creatives and artists. Since then, the choir has provided a safe and dignified space for unsheltered singers to come together and perform, and have even been featured on "America's Got Talent." Steph shares how the choir impacts the local homeless community, and helps dozens of members get back on their feet. Watch till the end for a special surprise for this amazing choir!

