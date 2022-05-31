Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

'AGT' Judges Think Sofía Vergara Is Cursed

CLIP05/31/22
Also available on the nbc app

Simon Cowell had another bike accident earlier this year, and he jokes that his fellow "America's Got Talent" judge Sofía Vergara is to blame. Simon reveals that ever since Sofía, whom he lovingly refers to as "the assassin" joined "AGT," all of the judges have either had accidents or fallen ill. Tune in today for more fun with the "AGT" crew, and make sure to catch the season premiere of "America's Got Talent" tonight at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: agt, America's Got Talent, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, sofia vergara, Heidi klum, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E01 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.