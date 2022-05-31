Also available on the nbc app

Simon Cowell had another bike accident earlier this year, and he jokes that his fellow "America's Got Talent" judge Sofía Vergara is to blame. Simon reveals that ever since Sofía, whom he lovingly refers to as "the assassin" joined "AGT," all of the judges have either had accidents or fallen ill. Tune in today for more fun with the "AGT" crew, and make sure to catch the season premiere of "America's Got Talent" tonight at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson