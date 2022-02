Also available on the nbc app

WWE icons and twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella have gotten into multiple fights in and out of the ring, but Brie reveals their biggest fight ever happened during class in the 7th grade. Spoiler alert: that was the last time they were ever in the same class together. Nikki also dishes on being nervous working with Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent: Extreme," and laughing at his brutal honesty.

Available until 02/21/23

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson