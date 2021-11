Also available on the nbc app

Baby Sailor is always up for a quick video shoot, so mom Chanel tried something new by filming Sailor trying to pour water in a glass and TikTok went wild! Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Chanel and baby Sailor for being cute beyond belief. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution