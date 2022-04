Also available on the nbc app

Adam Scott takes Kelly on a trip down memory lane with some hilarious throwback photos, and reveals that his parents used to drop him off at Grateful Dead shows as a teen. Adam also shares a throwback photo of his time working with then-Vice President Joe Biden on the set of "Parks & Rec," saying it was one of his most memorable experiences.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

