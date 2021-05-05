Also available on the nbc app

After raising some of the most impressive musicians and actors in Hollywood, these moms are banding together to give back. Meet Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys' mom), Sharon Feldstein (Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein's mom) and Patsy Noah (Adam Levine's mom), who are co-founders of YourMomCares, a coalition of celebrity and influencer mothers who create and fund programs to improve children's mental health. Each mother chats with Kelly to share why this cause is so important to them.

