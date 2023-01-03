Kit Hoover reveals her favorite people to see on "Access Hollywood" are real people doing extraordinary things, including a recent interview with a quadriplegic woman doing extreme sports while living in a van she designed herself. Kit also dishes on having her daughters back home from college for the holidays, and her New Year's resolution to drink more water and read more books. Kit also reveals that six of her bridesmaids have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and stresses the importance of being on top of your health screenings.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight