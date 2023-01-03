Main Content

'Access' Host Kit Hoover Reveals 6 Of Her Bridesmaids Have Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

CLIP01/03/23

Kit Hoover reveals her favorite people to see on "Access Hollywood" are real people doing extraordinary things, including a recent interview with a quadriplegic woman doing extreme sports while living in a van she designed herself. Kit also dishes on having her daughters back home from college for the holidays, and her New Year's resolution to drink more water and read more books. Kit also reveals that six of her bridesmaids have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and stresses the importance of being on top of your health screenings.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Access, kit hoover, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.