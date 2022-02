Also available on the nbc app

Earmuffs! Alan Arkin was uncomfortable having Abigail Breslin hear his explicit language while filming "Little Miss Sunshine" scenes, so he had her listen to music with headphones on to block it out. It just so happens, Abigail remembers listening to Kelly's "Breakaway" album during those scenes! Tune in tomorrow for more with Abigail Breslin.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

