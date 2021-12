Also available on the nbc app

Abigail Breslin is full of surprises. She's not only a famous actor and rising musician under her stage name SOPHOMORE, but she also comes from a long line of "witchy women." Abigail dishes on her witchy background including reading tarot, and Dave Grohl reveals he prayed to the universe when he was 17 to one day become a famous musician.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 4 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

