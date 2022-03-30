Courageous Mom Treks Thru Snowstorm To Deliver Baby Girl
CLIP 05/10/22
Lisa Ann Walter admits it's hard not to parent her "Abbott Elementary" co-stars on set, and reveals that many of the child actors recognize her as Chessy in "The Parent Trap." Lisa Ann also dishes on paying homage to her mom who passed away before the show premiered, bringing moon rocks to show and tell as a kid thanks to her NASA scientist dad, and the perks of having a Sicilian uncle who may or may not be "mobbed up."