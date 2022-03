Also available on the nbc app

In a hilarious TikTok video, "Atlantic Crossing" star Kyle MacLachlan reveals that he is getting pranked by a squirrel! According to Kyle, this little creature has been eating many of the tomatoes in Kyle's garden... and the squirrel leaves just enough behind to let Kyle know that he's been snacking on Kyle’s tasty backyard treats. Tune in for more with Kyle MacLachlan.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson