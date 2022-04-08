Also available on the nbc app

"A Quiet Place" star Millie Simmonds and her mom Emily have created a new ASL "mom" charm necklace to help promote ASL education. Millie shares her journey to learning ASL, and highlights the issues that many deaf and hard of hearing kids face when communicating with their families. Pilot Pen awards Millie and Emily $1,000 for their amazing mission. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

