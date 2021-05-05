Main Content

9-Year-Old Gives Older Sister Adorably Inspiring Pep Talk After Losing Dream Job

05/05/21
Twenty-five-year-old Danielle Dziwulski was devastated after losing her dream job and moving home during the pandemic, but her 9-year-old sister Jess was not ready to let her give up on her goals. In a viral video, Jess gives Danielle the pep talk of a lifetime to get her back on her feet, and it's pretty amazing. Turns out Jess's words of encouragement also helped Danielle get a brand new gig! Pilot Pens love their story and award the sisters $1,000.

