Also available on the nbc app

Ani'yah Cotton is just 9 years old, but she already knows she wants to grow up to be a talk show host just like Kelly Clarkson! Kelly invites her on the show to shadow her for a whole day to see what the life of a talk show host is really like. Kelly's first tip to Ani'yah: You must be able to read the teleprompter.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson