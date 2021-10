Also available on the nbc app

Eight-year-old piano prodigy LeLe is no stranger to performing on a large stage, having played at both Carnegie Hall and on "America's Got Talent," but she enjoys playing most for people in need of a little sunshine. Listen to Kelly talk with LeLe about why she loves playing in retirement homes and local hospitals so much, and also hear her hilarious description of her skills.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 2 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution