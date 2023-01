Seven-year-old Aiko and dad Richard from Kenya went viral last year for their beautiful cover of Lewis Capaldi's hit "Someone You Loved." Aiko and Richard dial-in and share Aiko's dream of one day performing in concerts around the world. Nick Jonas gives Aiko advice on developing her talent by continuing to perform with her dad, and Kelly invites her to sing on the show!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

