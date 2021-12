Also available on the nbc app

Five-year-old Amor Coleman realized there weren't many other African-American students in her class and not a lot of books with people that looked like her in them. She and her mother, Erica, decided to change this, and they held a diversity book drive to showcase more representation. Pilot Pens loves what Amor and Erica are doing, so they awarded them $1,000 to keep up the good work.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson