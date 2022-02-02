Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

4 Luxury Gifts For Valentine’s Day From MorningSave

CLIP02/02/22
Also available on the nbc app

Lawrence Zarian has teamed up with MorningSave.com to bring you amazing deals just in time for Valentine's Day. Whether you are looking for a luxurious gift for that special someone in your life, or you just want to treat yourself to something nice, MorningSave has you covered with savings up to 84% off on MKF Collection Mia K Christine satchel and wallet, Diamond Muse 1/4 carat diamond heart toggle bracelet in sterling silver, GoWISE USA 2-in-1 smokeless indoor grill and griddle, and Spirit Linen's luxurious satin sheet set.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E05 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.