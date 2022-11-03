Main Content

4 Hot Deals To Keep You Warm & Cozy With MorningSave

CLIP11/03/22

Kelly is ready to snuggle up into sweater weather, and Lawrence Zarian is here to help with four amazing deals from MorningSave.com to help anyone stay warm and cozy all season long! If you want savings of up to 75% off on Lomi Smart Mug with 2-in-1 warmer and wireless charger, Sharper Image calming cozy deluxe massaging heated wrap, Villa Novum sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth speakers and Kenneth Cole women's puffer coat with hood then head over to www.morningsave.com before this blazing hot deals go cold!

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, Lawrence Zarian
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.