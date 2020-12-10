Also available on the nbc app

Like many of us, Ming Yang realized that social media was an important way to stay in touch with others during the pandemic, but she struggled to connect with her family members that weren't as tech-savvy as she was. This inspired her to create her company Orchard, which provides technology coaching for older adults who struggle when using technology. Through her company, Ming has successfully connected many loved ones, so Pilot Pens decided to reward her with $1,000 to keep helping people stay in touch.

