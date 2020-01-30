Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson asks "1917" stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman if they would ever trust their parents to take over their social media accounts, and Dean-Charles quickly responds with "not in a million years." Kelly, on the other hand, thinks it would be quite hilarious to have her mom run her social media for a day, and admits that she might be scheming up a plan to actually make it happen. Tune in to the show for more with the "1917" duo.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson