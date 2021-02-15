Also available on the nbc app

16-year-old Alana Weisberg has spent a lot of her quarantine reading, but she realized that since libraries were closed, underprivileged kids wouldn't get the opportunity to read during the lockdown. This pushed her to create Bookworm Global, an organization that promotes literacy by distributing books to children in need through schools and non-profits. Kelly speaks with Alana and her mentee, Ryland, to hear how her organization has given out more than 22,000 books. Kelly also surprises Alana with a cameo from her favorite best-selling author, Anna Todd, who donates 500 books to Bookworm Global.

