Also available on the nbc app

Rhiannon Menn felt "helpless" when she saw fellow mothers struggling during the pandemic. After ordering groceries, she shared a post on social media offering free meals for anyone in need. She not only received messages from people requesting meals, but also got offers from people willing to make meals in their own communities. Rhiannon's idea has inspired Lasagna Love, a community of 1,500 people in 36 states who create lasagnas for people in need across the country. Kelly chats with Rhiannon and her friends at Thrive donate $5,000 of groceries to a family that gained hope after receiving a meal from Lasagna Love

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson