Ariel Calderon, 13, loves football, but reveals to Kelly Clarkson that she is often bullied for being the only girl on her school's team. Kelly surprises Ariel with a meeting with her hero, the "Queen of Abs" Santia Deck, the first woman to sign a multimillion-dollar football contract with the Women's Football League Association. The emotional meeting between Ariel and Santia is sweet and inspiring!

