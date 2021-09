Also available on the nbc app

Five years ago on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, 12-year-old Luca asked why his class was not doing more to celebrate Dr. King's legacy. He started a clothing drive in his Chicago neighborhood to help others and carry on Dr. King's message. Pilot Pens was moved by Luca's acts of service and awarded him $1,000 to keep helping others.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson