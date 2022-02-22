Also available on the nbc app

After being picked on in school, 12-year-old artist Sumer Strawbree decided to create her coloring book "Black, Brown & Beautiful" to help other girls like her gain confidence and have the tools necessary to overcome bullying. Sumer and her dad Everett dial-in and share how she first became interested in digital art, and why including affirmations in her coloring book is so important. Pilot Pen awards Sumer and Everett $1,000 for their amazing book. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution