Parker Young Danced To Kelly Clarkson 'Stronger' With 3-Year-Old Daughter Before Interview
After being picked on in school, 12-year-old artist Sumer Strawbree decided to create her coloring book "Black, Brown & Beautiful" to help other girls like her gain confidence and have the tools necessary to overcome bullying. Sumer and her dad Everett dial-in and share how she first became interested in digital art, and why including affirmations in her coloring book is so important. Pilot Pen awards Sumer and Everett $1,000 for their amazing book.