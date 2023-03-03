Main Content

11-Year-Old Blind Singer Wows Kelly Clarkson

CLIP03/03/23

Kelly meets 11-year-old Sadaya, who is blind, and with the help of mom Dora, is using social media to showcase her amazing musical abilities and promote blindness advocacy. Sadaya started singing and playing the piano in pre-school, in part thanks to reading braille, and Kelly is wowed by her talent! Sadaya reveals her dream is to meet Adele and own a grand piano. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Sadaya and Dora.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 06/03/23
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.