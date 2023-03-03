Kelly meets 11-year-old Sadaya, who is blind, and with the help of mom Dora, is using social media to showcase her amazing musical abilities and promote blindness advocacy. Sadaya started singing and playing the piano in pre-school, in part thanks to reading braille, and Kelly is wowed by her talent! Sadaya reveals her dream is to meet Adele and own a grand piano. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Sadaya and Dora.

