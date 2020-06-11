Also available on the nbc app

Ashlyn, 10, shows Kelly Clarkson the impressive portraits of Kobe Bryant and Aretha Franklin she created with nothing but found objects. The young artist tells Kelly she hopes her textile art inspires other kids to learn about the benefits of recycling. Kelly then connects Ashlyn with Angela Haseltine Pozzi, a successful artist who creates massive sculptures from materials found in the ocean, and Angela offers to become Ashlyn's mentor as she continues to develop her art.

