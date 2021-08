Also available on the nbc app

On season one of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the world met 9-year-old talk show host Ani'yah Cotton as she shadowed Kelly on set. Now, at 10, Ani'yah is back to share how she applied Kelly's pointers to "The Ani'yah Cotton Show," and she explains how she had to change up her interview process during the pandemic.

