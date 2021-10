Also available on the nbc app

10-year-old golf prodigy Xavier "Xeve" Perez is beating every record in his path! Xeve and his family call in to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and Kelly learns that he is a miracle child in more ways than one. Plus, Xeve teaches Kelly and Jane Lynch his secret trick to getting a hole-in-one in one every time.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson