Nyla, 10, unexpectedly passed out while running during track practice. Her coach quickly came to her rescue by giving her CPR, and she was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered she had a heart abnormality and needed emergency heart surgery. Kelly also invites Nyla's life-saving coach on the show, as well as three-time Olympic medalist and sprinter Carmelita Jeter to motivate Nyla to continue running.

