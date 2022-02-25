Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
$100K Surprise For Texas Charity Giving Underserved Students Opportunities To Travel Abroad

02/25/22
The Too Fly Foundation is a Texas-based charity dedicated to helping underserved students of color have opportunities to travel abroad. Co-founders Brandon and Bola have helped over 175 students travel the world by providing them passports and travel grants. They believe that breaking down the barriers to access for these opportunities will help expose their students to what the world has to offer and empower them in the process. Watch till the end for a huge surprise!

