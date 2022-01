Also available on the nbc app

Lilly Singh tells Kelly Clarkson about an unforgettable experience she had during a recent meet-and-greet in India. She was initially nervous about whether or not her fans in India would accept her after coming out as bisexual earlier that year, but she was shocked when at least one hundred of her supporters came out to her at the event. Tune in to the show for more with Lilly.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson