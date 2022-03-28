After 10-year-old softball player Evangeline realized her hometown of Tampa had more resources for boy than girls, when it came to ball fields, she penned a letter to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor asking for more softball fields. Evangeline’s letter prompted a real catalyst for change, inspiring the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a large grant to transform one baseball field into a multipurpose field where everyone can play. Mayor Jane Castor surprises Evangeline with a special thank you message, and invites her to visit the mayor's office so she can hear more of her ideas. Pilot Pen awards Evangeline $5,000 for her amazing work. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

