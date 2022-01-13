Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

10-Year-Old BMX Champion Has Sights Set On Olympics And X Games

CLIP01/12/22
Also available on the nbc app

Ten-year-old Caiden is a champion BMX athlete racking up big wins, and big air, all over the world. Caiden shares how he first started dirt biking when he was just 1 years old, and reveals which tricks he is working toward next, including a triple backflip! Pilot Pen awards Caiden $1000 for his incredible talent. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E02 minTV-PGWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.