While investigating the theft of a quantum computer, Darien meets a scientist whose technology can change the fate of mankind - and may be the key to removing the Quicksilver gland in his head and reversing his condition.
Appearing:
Tags: invisible man, invisible man nbc, invisible man episode 8, vincent ventresca, darien fawkes, paul ben-victor, shannon kenny, eddie jones, michael mccafferty, invisible man 2000, invisible man nbc show, watch invisible man, invisible man darien fawkes, brian tee
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.