The Other Invisible Man

After The Official is attacked by a mysterious assailant, Darien is suddenly plagued by nightmares and visions of another invisible man whose history might be eerily similar to his own.
Appearing:
Tags: invisible man, invisible man nbc, invisible man episode 11, vincent ventresca, darien fawkes, paul ben-victor, shannon kenny, eddie jones, michael mccafferty, invisible man 2000, invisible man nbc show, watch invisible man, invisible man darien fawkes, invisible man tv
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.