S2 E204/20/01

The Camp
When new agent Alex Monroe joins the team with the sole focus of investigating a recent string of baby-snatching crimes, Darien and Hobbes learn that the Chrysalis Agency is involved in an unethical plot.

S2 E1 | 04/13/01
Legends
S2 E2 | 04/20/01
The Camp
S2 E3 | 04/27/01
The Importance of Being Eberts
S2 E4 | 06/15/01
Johnny Apocalypse
S2 E5 | 06/22/01
Going Postal
S2 E6 | 06/29/01
Brother's Keeper
S2 E7 | 07/06/01
Insensate
S2 E8 | 07/13/01
Den of Thieves
S2 E9 | 07/20/01
Bad Chi
S2 E10 | 07/27/01
Flash to Bang
S2 E11 | 08/03/01
Germ Theory
S2 E12 | 08/10/01
The Choice
S2 E13 | 08/17/01
Immaterial Girl
S2 E14 | 08/24/01
Father Figure
S2 E15 | 09/07/01
A Sense of Community
S2 E16 | 09/14/01
The Three Phases of Claire
S2 E17 | 09/28/01
Exposed
S2 E18 | 01/04/02
The Invisible Woman
S2 E19 | 01/11/02
Mere Mortals
S2 E20 | 01/18/02
Possessed
S2 E21 | 01/25/02
Enemy of My Enemy
S2 E22 | 02/01/02
The New Stuff
