Darien investigates a strange apparition and is led to a young woman who is convinced it is her mother, who disappeared mysteriously weeks before and may be trying to communicate with her.
Appearing:
Tags: invisible man, invisible man nbc, invisible man season 2, vincent ventresca, darien fawkes, paul ben-victor, shannon kenny, eddie jones, michael mccafferty, invisible man 2000, invisible man nbc show, watch invisible man, invisible man darien fawkes, immaterial girl
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.