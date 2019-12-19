Darien is checked into a government hospital after he falls victim to an infectious virus; the evil terrorist Arnaud reappears with a diabolical new plan to steal the Quicksilver gland from Darien’s brain.
Appearing:
Tags: invisible man, invisible man nbc, invisible man episode 19, vincent ventresca, darien fawkes, paul ben-victor, shannon kenny, eddie jones, michael mccafferty, invisible man 2000, invisible man nbc show, watch invisible man, invisible man darien fawkes, diseased
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.