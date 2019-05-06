The InBetween
WEDNESDAYS 10/9c

Roven Issues Cassie a Warning

CLIP06/05/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Roven (Sean Bolger) explains to Cassie (Harriet Dyer) what the in-between is really like and why it's so important she stays in it.

Appearing:Harriet DyerPaul BlackthorneYusuf GatewoodCindy LunaAnne-Marie JohnsonChad Buchanan
Tags: the inbetween, made of stone, season 1, cassie bedford, harriet dyer, tom hackett, paul blackthorne, damien asante, justin cornwell, maria salinas, cindy luna, zayn meier, andres joseph, abigail, sarah abbott, inbetween, in between, 102
S12 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Universal Television, Heyday Television
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Current Preview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (15)

Cassie and Damien Make a Connection
CLIP 07/22/19
Next: Love Transcends Death
CLIP 07/19/19
Cassie Needs Brian to Be Okay
CLIP 07/17/19
Cassie and Tom to the Rescue
CLIP 07/15/19
The Two Wolves Inside Us
CLIP 07/10/19
Cassie Helps a Family Grieve
CLIP 07/08/19
Damien's Almost-Proposal
CLIP 07/03/19
Cassie Opens Up to Damien
CLIP 06/24/19
Tom and Damien Save a Life
CLIP 06/19/19
Cassie Learns Damien's Secret
CLIP 06/10/19
Roven Issues Cassie a Warning
CLIP 06/05/19
The Secrets They Keep
CLIP 06/03/19
Get Lost in The InBetween - 3D Audio
CLIP 05/29/19
Cassie Gives Abigail Peace
CLIP 05/29/19
First Look: The InBetween
CLIP 05/02/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (6)

NEW
S1 E6 | 07/17/19
The Length of a River
S1 E5 | 07/10/19
Another Broken Morning
S1 E4 | 07/03/19
Kiss Them for Me
S1 E3 | 06/19/19
Where the Shadows Fall
S1 E2 | 06/05/19
Made of Stone
S1 E1 | 05/29/19
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.