The Huntress
S1 E508/23/00

Surprise Party
Dottie and Brandi (Annette O'Toole, Jordana Spiro) arrange a sting at their home, inviting low-level bail skips to a party. WWF wrestler Bradshaw guest stars.

Appearing:Annette O'TooleJordana SpiroJames RemarLuis Ramos
S1 E541 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
