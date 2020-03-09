The Huntress
S1 E4 03/09/20

Scattered
Scattered
Asserting her independence from her mother, Brandi leaves school and partners up with a rival bounty hunter to bring in a fugitive, forcing Dottie to deal with a dangerous and problematic case on her own.

Season 1
S1 E1 | 03/09/20
What Ralph Left Behind
S1 E2 | 03/09/20
The Kid
S1 E3 | 03/09/20
Springing Tiny
S1 E4 | 03/09/20
Scattered
S1 E5 | 03/09/20
The Surprise Party
S1 E6 | 03/09/20
Bad Boys And Why We Love Them
S1 E7 | 03/09/20
Kidnapped
S1 E8 | 03/09/20
Partners
S1 E9 | 03/09/20
Black Widow
S1 E10 | 03/09/20
The Two Mrs. Thorsons
S1 E11 | 03/09/20
The Hunted (Vegas, Pt. 2)
S1 E12 | 03/09/20
Smartest Guy in the World
S1 E13 | 03/09/20
Run, Ricky Run
S1 E14 | 03/09/20
Generations
S1 E15 | 03/09/20
Who Are You?
S1 E16 | 03/09/20
Family Therapy
S1 E17 | 03/09/20
Busted
S1 E18 | 03/09/20
Undercover
S1 E19 | 03/09/20
Ah, Wilderness
S1 E20 | 03/09/20
Spooked
S1 E21 | 03/09/20
Diva
S1 E22 | 03/09/20
Showdown
S1 E23 | 03/09/20
Now You See Him...
S1 E24 | 03/09/20
Basic Maternal Instinct
S1 E25 | 03/09/20
With Great Power....
S1 E26 | 03/09/20
The Quest, Pt 1
S1 E27 | 03/09/20
The Quest,Pt 2
S1 E28 | 03/09/20
D & B, Inc.
