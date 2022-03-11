Main Content

The Huntress
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1603/04/01

Family Therapy
Also available on the nbc app

Dottie and Brandi meet a celebrity psychologist and best-selling author who claims that he went into hiding to elude a crazed ex-patient who is bent on murdering him; upon deeper investigation, his therapeutic practices are called into question.

Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Annette O'TooleJordana SpiroJames RemarLuis Ramos
Tags: the huntress, the huntress nbc, the huntress tv show, watch the huntress, huntress, the huntress family therapy, the huntress episode 17, the huntress usa, huntress tv, pamela norris, annette o'toole, jordana spiro, david groh, james remar, luis antonio ramos
S1 E1643 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
NBC Universal
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.