Dottie and Brandi meet a celebrity psychologist and best-selling author who claims that he went into hiding to elude a crazed ex-patient who is bent on murdering him; upon deeper investigation, his therapeutic practices are called into question.

Appearing: Annette O'Toole Jordana Spiro James Remar Luis Ramos

