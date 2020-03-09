PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
While undercover at a rave in pursuit of drug dealers, Brandi is arrested for trafficking; despite the setback, she refuses to give up her investigation, putting her safety and freedom at risk - and forcing Dottie to track down her daughter.
Appearing:
Tags: huntress
S1 E1743 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
- Season 1
Episodes
NEW
S1 E2 | 03/09/20
The Kid
NEW
S1 E3 | 03/09/20
Springing Tiny
NEW
S1 E4 | 03/09/20
Scattered
NEW
S1 E5 | 03/09/20
The Surprise Party
NEW
S1 E6 | 03/09/20
Bad Boys And Why We Love Them
NEW
S1 E7 | 03/09/20
Kidnapped
NEW
S1 E8 | 03/09/20
Partners
NEW
S1 E9 | 03/09/20
Black Widow
NEW
S1 E10 | 03/09/20
The Two Mrs. Thorsons
NEW
S1 E11 | 03/09/20
The Hunted (Vegas, Pt. 2)
NEW
S1 E12 | 03/09/20
Smartest Guy in the World
NEW
S1 E13 | 03/09/20
Run, Ricky Run
NEW
S1 E14 | 03/09/20
Generations
NEW
S1 E15 | 03/09/20
Who Are You?
NEW
S1 E16 | 03/09/20
Family Therapy
NEW
S1 E17 | 03/09/20
Busted
NEW
S1 E18 | 03/09/20
Undercover
NEW
S1 E19 | 03/09/20
Ah, Wilderness
NEW
S1 E20 | 03/09/20
Spooked
NEW
S1 E21 | 03/09/20
Diva
NEW
S1 E22 | 03/09/20
Showdown
NEW
S1 E23 | 03/09/20
Now You See Him...
NEW
S1 E24 | 03/09/20
Basic Maternal Instinct
NEW
S1 E25 | 03/09/20
With Great Power....
NEW
S1 E26 | 03/09/20
The Quest, Pt 1
NEW
S1 E27 | 03/09/20
The Quest,Pt 2
NEW
S1 E28 | 03/09/20
D & B, Inc.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.