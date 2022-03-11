PREMIERE
The Huntress
S1 E609/13/00
Bad Boys and Why We Love them
Brandi falls prey to a smooth-talking criminal while Dottie takes things at a slower pace and decides to go on her first date since losing her husband - with a lawyer whose upstanding image hides a less respectable truth.
Appearing:Annette O'TooleJordana SpiroJames RemarLuis Ramos
S1 E641 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
- Season 1
Episodes
- NEWS1 E2 | 08/02/00The Kid
- NEWS1 E3 | 08/09/00Springing Tiny
- NEWS1 E4 | 08/16/00Scattered
- NEWS1 E5 | 08/23/00Surprise Party
- NEWS1 E6 | 09/13/00Bad Boys and Why We Love them
- NEWS1 E7 | 09/20/00Kidnapped
- NEWS1 E8 | 09/27/00Partners
- NEWS1 E9 | 01/07/01Black Widow
- NEWS1 E10 | 01/14/01The Two Mrs. Thorsons
- NEWS1 E11 | 01/21/01The Hunted: Vegas
- NEWS1 E12 | 02/04/01Smartest Guy in the World
- NEWS1 E13 | 02/11/01Run Ricky Run
- NEWS1 E14 | 02/18/01Generations
- NEWS1 E15 | 02/25/01Who Are You?
- NEWS1 E16 | 03/04/01Family Therapy
- NEWS1 E17 | 06/03/01Busted
- NEWS1 E18 | 06/10/01Undercover
- NEWS1 E19 | 06/17/01Ah, Wilderness
- NEWS1 E20 | 06/24/01Spooked
- NEWS1 E21 | 07/01/01Diva
- NEWS1 E22 | 07/08/01Showdown
- NEWS1 E23 | 07/15/01Now You See Him
- NEWS1 E24 | 07/22/01Basic Maternal Instinct
- NEWS1 E25 | 07/29/01With Great Power
- NEWS1 E26 | 08/12/01The Quest: Part 1
- NEWS1 E27 | 08/19/01The Quest: Part 2
- NEWS1 E28 | 09/09/01D&B, Inc.
