The Huntress
S1 E1906/17/01

Ah, Wilderness
Dottie and Brandi go into the mountains to capture a bail-jumper wanted on charges of embezzlement; when their search turns to tragedy, they discover they aren't the only ones pursuing this troubled criminal.

Appearing:Annette O'TooleJordana SpiroJames RemarLuis Ramos
S1 E1943 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
