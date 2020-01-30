William Jackson Harper Performs Chidi's Kierkegaard Rap - The Good Place (Digital Exclusive)

William Jackson Harper spits the rest of Chidi's Kierkegaard rap from Season 2.
Appearing:Kristen BellTed DansonWilliam Jackson HarperJameela JamilManny Jacinto
Tags: chidi kierkegaard rap, good place, Season 4, final season, Ted Danson, Michael, kristen bell, eleanor shellstrop, william jackson harper, chidi, jameela jamil, tahani, manny jacinto, d'arcy carden, Janet, team cockroach, soulsquad, watch good place video
